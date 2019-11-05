Welfare fund highlighted by Linlithgow MSP

Linlithgow Constituency MSP Fiona Hyslop has highlighted the work of the Scottish Welfare Fund, which benefited more local people this year.

The fund made 1,590 payments to local people in West Lothian from April – June 2019, compared to 1,230 payments at the same time last year. These payments, made up of 350 Community Care Grants and 1,240 Crisis Grants are to help people with essentials such as food, heating costs, and household items.

Ms Hyslop (SNP) said: “The Scottish Welfare Fund is a vital lifeline for many people facing poverty or personal crisis but the fact that so many households across West Lothian are in need of emergency financial help is unacceptable.

“There are families and individuals living with the effects of the UK Government’s austerity measures and welfare cuts every single day.

“While the Scottish Welfare Fund is an important example of the kind of action the Scottish Government has taken using the powers it currently has to try and mitigate these cuts, we could do so much more to tackle poverty head on with the appropriate resources.

“As long as welfare decisions remain at Westminster, those in our society who are the least well off will remain at the mercy of the Tories’ austerity agenda.”