West Lothian blue bin collections resume earlier than planned

Stock picture Michael Gillen.

Normal collections will resume earlier than planned, thanks to staff levels increasing due to redeployed staff and those returning to work following self-isolation.

A massive effort by the waste team has seen the majority of outstanding bins emptied, allowing the full collection service to be restored four days earlier than previously anticipated.

To check your next collection date, visit www.westlothian.gov.uk/bins.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We are pleased to be able to reinstate blue bin collections from Monday, August 2, so please put your blue bins out as normal on your first scheduled date from Monday onwards.

“Local residents are thanked for their understanding and patience during this challenging time. Suspending a blue bin collection is not a decision we make lightly, but was necessary to ensure that brown and grey bin collections could continue for hygiene reasons due to the warm weather.

“Thanks to all our hardworking waste staff, including those redeployed into the team, who have put in a huge effort to ensure grey and brown collections could continue, as well as clear outstanding collections.

“We understand a number of local authorities have cancelled bin collections in the last 18 months, with some deciding to reduce their bin collection service throughout the pandemic to allow them to cope with reduced resources.