The 2019 West Lothian Christmas Toy Appeal is coming to town.

The highly popular charity event helps around 1,000 children from 400 families each year including those from the most socially or financially disadvantaged families in the area. The charity allows people to donate toys to disadvantaged children.

Families are referred to the appeal through Health Visitors, Social Workers, and Citizens Advice Bureau. Often families can be going through a tough time temporarily and organisers are no strangers to people who have had help from the appeal in the past to become donors after getting their lives back on track.

West Lothian Leisure are again supporting the appeal to help disadvantaged youngsters this Christmas. Those wishing to donate toys can do so at several West Lothian Leisure’s venues.

Residents have until Friday, December 6 to take their toys to any of Xcite’s nine venues, Low Port Centre in Linlithgow and Howden Park Centre in Livingston.

Ideally the charity is looking for new toys, but good quality second hand toys are also needed and welcomed.

Tim Dent, chief executive of West Lothian Leisure said: “We have been supporting the West Lothian Toy Appeal for a number of years and we are again delighted to be a drop off hub for such a fantastic cause.

“We’ve always have had a huge support from our customers, staff and the community who take part in the campaign.”