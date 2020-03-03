West Lothian Council denies plans for Winchburgh hub

Winchburgh will eventually grow from a village to a small town, but plans for a new Partnership Centre to deliver council and NHS services won’t be part of it.

Villagers say a new Partnership Centre was promised as part of the development that will see the village grow in population from 2,000 to 12,000.

Winchburgh Community Council chairman Nicholas Knox said: “There are funding constraints on all public services but it seems to the community that it is neither sensible or ethical to build, what is in effect a new town, without the civic amenities necessary to facilitate an acceptable standard of community living.”

Councillor Chris Horne is also looking for a re-think. He said: “Original residents were sold a master plan including a fantastic Partnership Centre, delivering a library, council outreach services and community use rooms. ”

However, answering questions another from local councillor Diane Calder, the head of planning - Craig McCorristion - told a special meeting of West Lothian Council discussing capital budget spending: “There has never been a capital allocation for the provision of a Partnership Centre.

“There was an allocation for community facilities but no Partnership Centre.”

Councillor Calder said: “Every single meeting I have been at people were told that a Partnership Centre was going to be delivered in Winchburgh. The developer provided the site for a Partnership Centre, so I think this is new to the developer.”

Mr McCorriston said that the council had committed a very significant amount of community facilities in the village. The council is building two new high schools and a new primary to cope with the population growth.

Mr Knox said: “Those village inhabitants who participated in the original discussions on the expansion plans believe that they were promised a new health centre, a police station and fire station, a council facility, leisure facilities and a library.”

A council spokesman confirmed later: “Funding for a Partnership Centre has never been included in the council’s capital programme.”

He added: “The village is receiving the largest single education expansion ever undertaken by the council together with a range of other facilities to be provided by the developer.

“The schools investment is estimated at £62 million and the new facilities including a swimming pool, all weather sports pitches and meeting space will be available for community use outwith school hours.

The spokesman added: “A new community building, to be used as a café which is likely to be community managed, will be located in the park and will operate in addition to the existing community centre which will be retained. The developer will also make a financial contribution towards library provision within the village. There will be consultation on the use of this funding.

“The masterplan for the expansion of the village was approved over 11 years ago. The site for the partnership centre was reserved at that time in order that options were available to the council and partners, including NHS Lothian, for future service delivery in the expanded village.. The existing and new facilities in the village will continue to allow the delivery of council services to residents in the expanded community.”