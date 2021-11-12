West Lothian Council has launched its annual Festive Fiver campaign.

Local foodbanks are currently looking for donations for both men and women including items such as toilet rolls, face clothes/sponges, razors, shaving gel/foam, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant , shower gel and gift bags.

All donations are gratefully appreciated and can be handed in at the following council buildings: Bathgate Partnership Centre; Blackburn Partnership Centre; Strathbrock Partnership Centre, Broxburn; Forestbank Community Centre, Ladywell, Livingston; Livingston Station Community Centre, Deans, Livingston and Armadale Community Centre.

Depute Council Leader, Kirsteen Sullivan, who is also chair of the West Lothian Community Planning Partnership, said: “This is a really popular local campaign that provides vulnerable people with some festive cheer in the lead up to Christmas. Even a small gift can mean a huge amount to someone who doesn’t have a lot during the festive season.

"However it also provides an opportunity to give practical help and highlight the need for continued community support to tackle poverty.

"I’d like to thank those that have supported this campaign in the past and really hope that local people can get behind the Festive Fiver campaign again this year.”

“Elaine Nisbett, Anti-Poverty Manager, added: “We’ve not been able to run the campaign last year due to the pandemic so we’re delighted to be able to help again this festive period. The response we’ve had over recent years has been tremendous and we’d really appreciate donations from the West Lothian community.

“The campaign also seeks to raise awareness of poverty and encourage discussion about the important issues related to poverty in the local area, if you have a lived experience of poverty and would like to get involved in our lived experience panel and share your experiences then please get in touch with the Advice Shop on 01506 283000.”