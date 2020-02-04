West Lothian Council lowers EU flag, but not for the last time

The EU flag was lowered outside West Lothian Council’s HQ at close of business Friday as the country prepared for Brexit.

But it got a final brush up as Brexit Day coincided with a care and maintenance day for the flag poles outside the centre. So it was briefly lowered when the pole came down for a clean around lunchtime.

Earlier in the week MSPs voted to continue to fly the EU flag outside Holyrood as a protest against Brexit and the Scottish Government’s desire to remain within Europe.

The flag was designed in 1955 and it was described by the Council of Europe at the time as “against the blue sky of the Western world, the stars symbolise the peoples of Europe in a form of a circle, a sign of union. Their number is invariably 12, the figure twelve being the symbol of perfection and entirety”.

The flag was adopted by the European Communities, the predecessor of the present European Union, in 1986.

The EU flag will still get the occasional official outing in West Lothian. A council spokesman said: “We will also fly the European Flag on Europe Day (May 9) in line with the councils’ flag flying arrangements.”