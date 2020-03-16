West Lothian Council’s live coronavirus advice page

West Lothian Council has issued a “live” advice page on its website as the coronavirus spread continues.

The page - www.westlothian.gov.uk/coronavirus - has up to date advice from the council, as well as links to NHS Lothian. It also offers basic safety tips on keeping safe.

Writing on the page, West Lothian Council chief executive Graham Hope said: “We are working closely with health partners to plan for the challenges which may be faced.

“Whilst both media and social media sources are highlighting possible future implications for services it’s important to stress that there are no major changes to council service agreed, as yet.

“It’s important to stress that guidance and advice is changing frequently and we will ensure that regular communication will be issued to keep staff and customers up-to-date when appropriate to do so. We are monitoring developments daily.”

The page also contains useful contact numbers and will be updated as required.