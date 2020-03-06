West Lothian Council set to invest millions on assets

West Lothian Council is set to invest over £340 million from 2020/21 to 2027/28 on assets to support the delivery of essential services.

West Lothian Council has approved an updated Asset Management Strategy and General Services Capital Programme for 2020/21 to 2027/28.

It looks to ensure West Lothian’s school estate remains one of the best in Scotland, with investment of over £191m over the next eight years. This includes: over £21m investment in improving the school estate between 2020/21 and 2027/28 to provide children with the best possible platform for learning; and a further £20 million spent in improving Additional Support Needs (ASN) schools.

The Winchburgh Core Development Area represents the largest single education expansion investment by the council. Projects include the delivery of two new secondary schools and a new primary school, with land engineering and site preparation works already underway with construction due to start in Spring 2020. Total investment is estimated at £62m and will be predominantly funded by developer contributions.

Over £12m will be invested in a number of projects to increase capacity for Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) provision, to ensure the council can meet the obligation of providing all eligible pre-school children with 1,140 free hours of childcare per year from August 2020.

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “It’s vital that our staff have the resources they need to deliver essential services for the people of West Lothian, and this capital investment programme will support that work.

“Without facilities such as: schools; service centres for our frontline services such as waste, roads and building services; and our customer-focused partnerships centres, we would not be able to deliver the services that people in West Lothian rely on, so it’s important we invest our limited capital budget wisely.

“With a growing young population in West Lothian, education will be the focus of our investment, with our work to build new schools, upgrade our existing school estate and make the largest ever investment in West Lothian’s additional support needs (ASN) school network continuing.”

Approximately £14m will be invested in other property modernisation projects, including projects such as the new £4m homelessness supported accommodation.

Phase two of the Non-Domestic Energy Efficiency Framework Programme (NDEEF) will see £800,000 invested to ensure the progression of a wider range of energy efficiency works that will reduce energy consumption and therefore deliver both financial and carbon emission reductions. Other investment will include £1.2m on flood prevention and drainage projects and £1.4m on LED Replacement lighting. Total Open Space investment of £2.5m will include expenditure on cemeteries, children’s play areas, and pathways and roadways at country parks.

Over £4m will be invested in 2020/21 in the modernisation of council Information and Communication Technology (ICT) assets to support delivery of essential services.