West Lothian Council shows its support for Edinburgh city centre Low Emission Zone

Council Executive approved a formal response to the City of Edinburgh Council’s preferred Low Emission Zone proposal, supporting plans for establishing a zone covering the city centre only. The scheme aims to reduce traffic and improve air quality, goals supported by West Lothian Council.

Executive councillor for the environment Tom Conn said: “I am pleased that we can support our neighbours in the City of Edinburgh Council with their Low Emission Zone proposal for the city centre. The removal of plans for an outer cordon means we can fully back their proposals, which should be an important step forward in tackling congestion and improving air quality in the city centre.”