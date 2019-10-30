West Lothian Council to launch tenants consultation

West Lothian Council will launch its latest Rent Strategy consultation with tenants in November.

The council’s Executive agreed the latest three month consultation at its recent meeting.

The consultation will run until February and gives tenants information on the level of services the council provides under a three per cent annual increase. The regular consultation with tenants was set-up after the council agreed a five year rent strategy in 2018. That strategy is based on a rent increase of three per cent a year until 2022/23. The consultation with tenants will take place over three months and will include presentations to housing networks, Tenants News, the financial scrutiny meeting of the Tenants Panel, and on social media.