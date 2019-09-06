West Lothian Council wants your views on unpaid work

West Lothian Council is seeking the views of local residents over a new Criminal Justice Unpaid Work Placement priority plan.

Unpaid Work is a key part of the delivery of Community Payback Orders (CPO) in the area and a key strand of how the West Lothian Community Justice Strategy for 2019-24 is delivering Smart Justice for local communities. Now a survey has been launched to get local views.

Priorities have now been identified that aim to better support communities and offenders in West Lothian through unpaid work elements of CPOs.

These priorities are: meeting the appropriate demands of the local community; reducing the risk of poverty and social exclusion; protecting the built and natural environment; and reducing the risk of antisocial behaviour.

Speaking about the survey, a West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We would encourage as many local residents as possible to take the Criminal Justice Unpaid Work Placement priority plan survey.

“Your feedback will be used to help inform the plan over the next five years, so we would like to hear views from a wide range of West Lothian residents.”

For more information or to take the online survey, visit - www.westlothianchcp.org.uk/cpo.

The survey will close on Friday, September 20.