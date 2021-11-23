West Lothian is winter ready

Executive councillor for the environment, Tom Conn visiting the team at Whitehill Service Centre to see the council’s Winter Ready preparations firsthand.

West Lothian Council invests over £2.3 million each year to carry out winter related duties, and services are as prepared as they can be. The council has 30,000 tonnes of salt available for the winter period, which is about three times the amount that is needed for a normal winter.

The council also has a significant fleet of vehicles equipped to tackle winter conditions, such as gritters, multi-purpose vehicles and mini-tractors.

This year, the council has put in place a £1m winter resilience fund which will help provide extra resources over the next three winters. The funding will enable the council to create a small dedicated team to replenish grit bins on an ongoing basis.

This year, the council has provided 25 self-help salt pick-up points in locations across West Lothian.

Jim Jack, the council’s head of operational services said: “Forward planning means that West Lothian is well-prepared to tackle the impact of severe weather this winter.

"Other services across the council are also prepared to ensure essential services can still be delivered in the event of severe weather, which can include freezing temperatures, high winds and flooding as well as snow and ice.

“We have trained staff and a significant fleet of vehicles ready to be deployed when necessary. Our winter service has already begun and it’s vitally important that all residents take the necessary and proportionate steps to ensure that they are also prepared for winter.”

Executive councillor for the environment, Tom Conn said: “I wish all the teams well as we enter the winter period. They do a tremendous job in tough conditions and I know that the local community appreciates their hard work and efforts.

“We understand the frustration that severe winter weather can bring and the council will always look to assist communities where we can. As a council, we are facing huge reductions in our budget, but we continue to invest heavily in our winter services and further investment has been set aside for our winter services this year.”