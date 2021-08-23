West Lothian jobs fair next week
Local Jobcentre Plus staff are gearing up for a jobs fair to help get local people back into work, as the number of people in West Lothian on Universal Credit rises slightly.
A Kickstart recruitment event will take place on Saturday, September 4 from 10am-12pm within Bathgate Jobcentre.
Paula MacBrayne, employer and partnership manager, said: “We have already hosted events on July 24 in Bathgate and August 7 in Livingston, and these have proved a very effective way of linking our young people into these opportunities.”
Meanwhile, the number of Universal Credit claimants in West Lothian rose by 78 from June to July, with 15,824 local people now claiming the benefit. This is a monthly percentage rise of 0.5 per cent.