West Lothian libraries heading back to normal service

Stock photo. Photo by David McNie.

Library customers will be able to access their favourite books faster, with the 72-hour quarantine for returned materials no longer required. Appointments are no longer required to browse in any West Lothian Council library or community museum, although numbers will be limited for safety reasons.

Due to demand, click & collect will remain, and customers will be contacted when reserved items are available to pick up from a designated collection point, at any time during library opening hours.

Face coverings will still be required unless you are exempt, and Test and Protect procedures through Check in Scotland remain in place.

All visitors will also be encouraged to maintain good hand hygiene with washing and sanitising facilities available in every venue, with a one-way system in place and windows and doors open where possible to increase ventilation.

Customers will be encouraged to wipe down touch points before and after use on machines such as self-check machines, PCs and photocopiers, with use of self-check machines promoted to reduce contact with staff.

Vice-chair of the Culture and Leisure Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel (PDSP), Councillor Cathy Muldoon, said: “I’m delighted to see our library and museum services making a safe and gradual return to normal service.

“We know these services are highly regarded by the West Lothian community, and this will ensure access to them is increased.

“The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority, with the phased approach aiming to protect everyone.”

Further changes to services will come into effect from Monday, August 30, including the restricted numbers allowed access at the one time being removed, increased access to public access PCs, gradual re-introduction of activities such as Bookbug sessions and museum education visits.

Seating areas will be reintroduced and gradually increased from September 6, to allow customers to return to read within the library, do homework, study or to meet friends to socialise.

A new self-check Library app is currently being developed, which will allow customers to manage their library account via their mobile phone.