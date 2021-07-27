West Lothian projects urged to bid for Place Based funding

West Lothian Council logo

The council has been allocated funding over the next five years from the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment Programme (PBIP) to support and advance place-based capital investment.

In year one, 2021/22, £1.3m is available to support capital projects with a value of £100,000 or higher that addresses at least one or more of the five principles of Community Wealth Building.

Timescales are tight, with a deadline of August 31, and projects must be ready to start or at least have signed contracts in place by the end of the financial year.

For more details on the investment programme, visit https://www.westlothian.gov.uk/pbip.

Executive councillor for development and transport Cathy Muldoon said: “I would encourage any West Lothian organisation who are working on a capital project to improve West Lothian to come forward.

“The projects should meet at least one of the Community Wealth Building principles, as we aim to ensure the money is spent in partnership with the local community to tackle the challenges of rising inequality.

“This could include projects to tackle under-utilised and derelict land and buildings; uses land and property assets to help develop low carbon and renewable energy schemes and networks; develop progressive and productive use of land and property; or developing transport models.