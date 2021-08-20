West Lothian pupils return to school after summer holidays

P1s from Linlithgow Primary School on their first day. Photo by Paul Watt.

More than 27,000 pupils in West Lothian returned to school this week, along with thousands of staff members.

David Dodds, Executive councillor for Education, said: “I’m a former teacher myself and I know it’s an exciting and busy time for pupils, parents and school staff, but I certainly wish everyone the very best upon their return.

“Last year was one most of us want to move on from, and it was certainly an extremely challenging time for our school communities. This, hopefully, is the beginning of a much brighter school year.

P1s from St Joseph’s in Linlithgow. Photo by Paul Watt.

“I hope all the young people had a great first day and enjoyed being at school.”

It was an exciting day for nearly 4,300 youngsters in West Lothian today as they started their exciting new journey either as a primary 1 pupil or a new S1 pupil. Nearly 2,100 new P1 pupils began school, including an incredible 35 sets of twins.