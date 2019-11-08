West Lothian residents have three weeks to register to vote

West Lothian residents have until midnight on Tuesday, November 26 to make sure they are registered to vote in the General Election on Thursday, December 12.

Anyone who is not registered to vote should visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or call 0131 344 2500. Please make sure you have your National Insurance number to hand.

If you wish to vote without attending a polling station on Thursday 12 December then you can request a postal or a proxy vote. The deadline for postal vote applications is 5pm on Tuesday, November 26, and the deadline for applying to vote by proxy is 5pm on Wednesday, December 4.

Anyone can apply to vote by post. You don’t need to give a reason. Find out how to apply for a postal vote by visiting www.lothian-vjb.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/Documents/Electoral_Forms/Postal_Forms/19-FORM-Postal_Vote.pdf

If you are unable to vote in person you can get someone to vote for you, and tell them who to vote for. This is called a proxy vote.

You can ask anyone to act as your proxy, as long as they are registered to vote and it’s for a type of election they’re allowed to vote in. If you require a proxy vote you should visit www.lothian-vjb.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/Documents/Electoral_Forms/Proxy_Forms/19-Form-App_Proxy_Vote-Particular_Election.pdf for further information.

Only British Citizens aged 18 and over can vote in this election.

For more information, visit either www.aboutmyvote.co.uk or www.westlothian.gov.uk/voting.