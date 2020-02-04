West Lothian volunteers thanked with special lunch

A local charity, which aims to combat social isolation and loneliness in older people, held a special lunch to thank its volunteer group leaders.

The Group Leaders lunch is an annual event organised by the West Lothian 50+ Network to acknowledge all the work that goes into co-ordinating the groups that keep its members active and socially connected.

The West Lothian 50 Plus Network offers more than 50 different groups to its members – some 450 West Lothian residents over the age of 50.

The groups - which include music and exercise groups, language classes, games and sports, art and crafts, and social groups - are run by volunteer members who want to share their interests with other members, creating a real sense of community within the Network.

Willie Webster, who is the Network’s committee member responsible for the groups, said: “At this year’s lunch, at the Fairway in Bathgate, we were able to announce nine new groups for 2020, including table tennis, chess for fun, Tai Chi, cycling and a new coffee club in Livingston.

“A new walking group has also been added, a very popular activity, bringing the total walking groups under the Network umbrella to seven.

“We believe that social integration is vital to the health and well-being of older people and aim to double the Network’s membership over the next five years. Increasing the number and range of our interest groups is one of the keys to making this happen.”

To find out more about joining the West Lothian 50+ Network call 01506 635510, or go to westlothian50plusnetwork.co.uk.