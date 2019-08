West Lothian Council in partnership with Buglife Scotland has created a number of areas of wild flowers in Linlithgow.

Averil Stewart of Linlithgow Burgh Beautiful admires the wild flowers in the town.

She said: “The flowers at Beechwood are stunning, as are the plantings at Rosemount Park. They are full of colour and diversity with bees, butterflies and lots of other insects buzzing around. Why not check for yourself?”