Will Kinneil House's 'White Lady' be spotted outdoors this Hallowe'en?

Will the shy ghost of the 'White Lady' of Kinneil House be spotted outdoors this Hallowe'en?

There is no need to book, just turn up – meet outside Kinneil Museum.

The family-friendly tour will last around an hour, and will feature some of the stories of Kinneil House and Estate. Will visitors spot Kinneil's 'White Lady' ghost and be able to dash after her?

Ian Shearer, chairman of the Friends of Kinneil, said: “Generations of Bo'ness schoolchildren have known the tale of Kinneil House's 'White Lady', poor Lady Lilbourne, who supposedly fell from a top floor window of the house.

”Come along to our free tour this Saturday as part of the Hallowe'en weekend to find out more. Perhaps there may even be a sighting of the ghost and a 'White Lady Dash' to run after her!"

The Friends' Facebook page will have further details and any last-minute update notices.