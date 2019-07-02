Winchburgh marina plans signed off

An ambitious plan for a marina to be built on the Union Canal at Winchburgh will be submitted to the council later this year with a scheduled opening date of 2021.

Winchburgh Developments and Scottish Canals have agreed a contract for the marina in the West Lothian town. The marina will be located at the heart of the new town centre, connected by a footbridge to the new Daisy Park, with access to the Union Canal towpath. It will include 20 berths, and a further 29 canal moorings, as well as leisure and commercial spaces.

John Hamilton, CEO at Winchburgh Developments, said: “The new marina is an important part of the masterplan for Winchburgh, providing new leisure facilities for the local community and visitors to enjoy.

“It will also feature new commercial space suitable for restaurant and café facilities, which has already started to attract enquiries.

“It will be well connected to the town’s other green spaces via a network of footpaths as well as national cycle routes ensuring that it is easily accessible.”

Katie Hughes, estates director at Scottish Canals added: “The new marina is part of our ongoing investment in the Union Canal, creating a vibrant area within the new town centre that people will want to visit, live and work in.”