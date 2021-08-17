Winchburgh team adds senior hires ahead of expansion drive

Allan Mason and Paul Curran have joined the team at Winchburgh Developments Ltd.

Winchburgh Developments Ltd has secured Paul Curran as its commercial manager and Allan Mason as technical manager.

When complete, the development will deliver at least 3,800 homes, improved transport links, employment opportunities, schools and outdoor spaces.

Paul brings over 30 years of knowledge from the construction industry having gained experience with a variety of companies from international blue-chip businesses employing thousands to family-run developers employing a handful of staff. Among others Paul has worked at Miller Homes and joins Winchburgh from ENGIE Regeneration.

An artist's impression of Winchburgh.

He said: “I’m delighted to join the team at Winchburgh at this crucial stage of the masterplan.

"It’s great to be involved in such a unique place-making development and am already looking forward to being part of its continued success.

"Winchburgh is such a collaborative venture with so many committed partners and that’s something that suits my experience perfectly.”

Allan Mason has over 30 years development engineering experience in the property development sector in a variety of roles with Miller Homes and CALA Homes. In his previous role as Technical Director at Sweco he was involved for some 13 years in developing the engineering strategy and design for the Winchburgh Masterplan, including the procurement and management of the core utility infrastructure.

Allan said: “I am very pleased to join Winchburgh Development Ltd as technical manager.

"With a focus on supervision of the various consultants, I am keen to ensure the technical delivery of the development blocks, as well as ensuring the delivery of the utility infrastructure meets the masterplan requirements and that these works are delivered in line with WDL’s business plan.”

John Hamilton, chief executive of Winchburgh Developments Ltd, said: “I’m very pleased that we’ve got the services of Paul and Allan to make the next period of the masterplan for Winchburgh a huge success.”

Winchburgh Developments Ltd has been involved in this project for more than 10 years and completed the first phase of the project in 2018 which delivered 588 new homes, the first phase of the new town centre, and expanded local schools.