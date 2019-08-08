Winchburgh Tunnel flood disrupts rail services

ScotRail are urging passengers to make alternative travel arrangements after Winchburgh Tunnel was flooded yesterday by heavy rain.

Replacement bus services are currently running between Linlithgow and Edinburgh Park while Network Rail work hard to pump the flood water out of the tunnel to re-open the Glasgow - Edinburgh line.

In a tweet this morning, ScotRail said: “Due to the high demand for replacement transport we’re advising customers to make alternative arrangements where possible.”

