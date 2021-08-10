Wondrous Woods set to return to Hopetoun House for a festival-themed extravaganza

Hopetoun House

The trail will once again light up Hopetoun House, illuminating a “mystical woodland journey” through the grounds of the 300-year-old ancestral home outside South Queensferry.

Designed and produced by the team at 21CC Group, this year’s colourful, celebratory festival-themed trail, Woodyfest, will showcase a host of new festival themed features including Kaleidoscope, Rubik’s Cube, Loo Lane, Welly World and UV Madness.

Setting off from the House, the enchanting 2km woodland walk meanders through secret paths, amongst ancient woodlands and clearings and past the atmospheric old summerhouse, before returning via the Lime Avenue to the dazzling sight of Hopetoun House beautifully illuminated. En route, along with creative lighting, there will also be several sound and special effects installations.

Wondrous Woods logo.

Last year’s inaugural event attracted over 35,000 visitors and this year’s festival is expected to out-sell that with social distancing measures now permitting visitors to travel from across Scotland.

Geoff Crow, Director of 21CC Group says: “It was amazing to be able to deliver Scotland first large scale Covid safe experience for the public last year and give them something special to look forward to in what were some very difficult times.

"We have put a lot of thought into this year’s trail because we wanted to produce something that is fun and exciting, but also pays tribute to the many events and festivals that have cancelled this year and last year, which is what led us to the theme of Woodyfest.

"There is going to be some fun surprises this year. Woodyfest will have something for everyone!”

The Earl of Hopetoun said: “Last year’s lighting trail was innovative and magical for all of us at Hopetoun and we’re delighted to welcome back the Wondrous Woods event.

"It not only shines a light on our home and the beautiful grounds but is a real boost for the team after a particularly challenging period. It's been fascinating to see just what such an ambitious project can achieve and I look forward to being able to show such a unique attraction.”

For further information and to purchase tickets, visit www.wondrouswoods.com.

21CC Group is a Scottish based events group based outside Edinburgh, established in 1999. They produce events around the country for corporate groups, festivals, local authorities, and private clients.