Work underway on new Linlithgow homes

Work has commenced at a new residential development comprising a selection of five bedroom detached homes in Linlithgow.

CALA Homes (East) will launch the first phase of its new Queenswood development in spring 2020, with showhomes following at the end of summer 2020.

A selection of 40 spacious five-bedroom, contemporary detached homes from CALA’s award-winning Light and Space range will be available for sale.

The development follows on from a number of previous developments CALA has had in Linlithgow, the most recent being The Oaks in 2017.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director at CALA Homes (East), said: “There’s a real demand for quality family homes in Linlithgow. It’s considered one of West Lothian’s most desirable places to live and we’re delighted to be delivering homes here.

“The properties on offer are perfect for families and professionals looking for a modern home in a beautiful location with plenty of local amenities and easy commuter access to Stirling, Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

“It’s exciting to be returning to Linlithgow again – we’ve had great successes with previous developments in the area and are looking forward to getting started at Queenswood.

“There’s a real sense of community in the area and so much for families to do and get involved in throughout the year.”