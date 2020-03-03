Yellow Civic Centre lanterns

West Lothian will light up yellow this weekend in support of National Endometriosis Awareness Month.

A meeting of West Lothian Council Executive last week heard of the range of support being offered to help the Endo Warriors West Lothian group raise awareness of Endometriosis, a condition that affects 1 in 10 women.

Endo Warriors West Lothian is a local independent support group set-up to raise awareness of the condition. The group run regular support meetings to help women who are struggling on a day to day basis with the impact of the condition.

March is Endometriosis Awareness Month and a range of promotions are being planned worldwide to help raise awareness.

The Council Executive approved that lanterns in the roof of the Civic Centre are to be ‘Lit Up Yellow’ for the weekend of March 6-8 in support. The council’s healthy working lives representatives are also set to challenge staff to commit to walking either 31 miles or 31 kilometres in March.

Materials supplied by Endo Warriors will also be distributed and displayed by council services throughout the area.

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “Living with Endometriosis can have significant impacts on women’s home and work life. West Lothian Council is proud to support the work of Endo Warriors by playing our part in trying to raise awareness of the condition and hopefully this can help towards finding better treatment for those suffering with Endometriosis.”