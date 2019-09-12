Plan submitted for 120 houses on site near Bo’ness

A proposed housing development at Carriden Brae, Bo’ness will see Stewart Milne Homes invest significantly in the area, providing homes to meet local demand, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

The development is on 11 hectares, currently agricultural grazing land, adjoining the existing settlement of Muirhouses and will include a balanced mix of up to 120 homes from two-bed terraces to 5-bed family homes.

Fifteen per cent of these will be affordable homes to address council need.

The developer has run two public engagement events locally, engaging with the community of Muirhouses as well as Bo’ness Community Council.

Feedback from these events has helped to shape the concept masterplan and following this consultation, the housebuilder has now submitted a planning application in principle for the development.

Shelley Thomson, senior land and planning manager with Stewart Milne Group, said: “Our overall vision for this site is to create a highly attractive, desirable place to live which complements the existing character, architecture and landscape.

“Our proposed development will sit seamlessly within the surrounding village and draws on the special character of the site.

“Should our planning application gain consent, we will continue to engage with local people to ensure we deliver something special for them as well as for those who want to live in this desirable location.”