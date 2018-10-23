Police search for missing Bo’ness girl

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl, originally from the Bo’ness area.

Sophie Naylor (16) has been missing from Dumbarton since last Saturday and officers are appealing to members of the public to help trace her.

She was last seen at 3pm on the A82 road near Milton Brae and is described as white, 5ft 4, very slim build, blue eyes and collar length brown hair, which she usually wears in a ponytail.

She normally wears glasses and has piercings above her right eye, lip and ears.

When last seen she was wearing a dark blue, thigh-length jacket with a hood with a faux-fur trim, washed-out denims and white training shoes.

Chief Inspector Scott Carlin, at Dumbarton Police Station, said: “We do not believe that Sophie has any money or a mobile phone with her and know that she was very upset on Saturday when she was last seen and didn’t say where she was going.

“Police, as well as her family and friends, just want to know that she is safe and well and urge anyone who has seen her or anyone who knows of her present whereabouts to contact us immediately.

“Sophie is originally from the Bo’ness area and we have been liaising with British Transport Police, bus companies and taxi companies in case she has made her way back there.

“So far we have received a number of unconfirmed sightings and are following up information that has been provided to us.

“I also appeal directly to Sophie to make contact with either her family and friends or police to let us know that she is safe.”

Anyone with information that could assist in tracing Sophie is asked to contact police at Dumbarton via 101 quoting Incident number 2506 of October 20.