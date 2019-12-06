Bo’ness General Election Equality Hustings tonight

As the date for the snap 2019 General Election on December 12 approaches, the Central Scotland Regional Equality Council (CSREC) has organised an ‘Equality Hustings’ for the Linlithgow & East Falkirk, to be held in Bo’ness today (Friday).

Using the BBC’s ‘Question Time’ panel-style format members of the community will have the opportunity to meet candidates standing for election and put questions to them on their plans to bolster equality and diversity and combat discrimination at both local and national level.

The event takes place at 6.30pm at Bo’ness Town Hall in Glebe Park, off Stewart Avenue.

Candidates from all of the recognised parties in Scotland standing for this seat have been invited to join the respective panels. There will be no entrance charge and members of the public are warmly invited to come and ask questions of their Westminster candidates and air any views and concerns.

Commenting on the upcoming general election candidate question-and-answer session, CSREC’s Equality Engagement Officer, Kieran Gilmore, said: “CSREC’s Equality Hustings represent an excellent opportunity for local people to hear from and put questions to candidates on their plans for equality.

“We aim to support community members to engage with local democracy, to give candidates the opportunity to hear from people about the issues of equality that matter to them, and to ensure that equality remains at the forefront of the attention of each of the Westminster parliamentarians in the area.”

The recently appointed new General Manager of the Central Scotland Regional Equality Council, Martin Fotheringham, added:

“I am looking forward to hearing how all the prospective parliamentary representatives propose to advance the welfare of their constituents and support their local third sector organisations and public services.

“It is of vital importance that our parliamentary representatives strive towards achieving a society in which everyone is treated equally and with respect, and where all citizens are afforded the opportunity to live their lives free from prejudice, discrimination and harassment.”