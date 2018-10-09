Brand new role for Lothians Labour man

Lothians MSP Neil Findlay has been handed a new remit by Scottish Labour boss Richard Leonard after last week’s reshuffle.

Mr Findlay has accepted a new role as the party’s business manager which he was handed last Thursday.

He will balance with a number of other different roles at Holyrood.

Mr Findlay said: “I am delighted to be asked to become the party’s business manager in parliament whilst continuing with my roles speaking on Brexit and working on party engagement.

“ I will be working with Parliamentary colleagues putting forward Labour’s agenda inside and outside of the Scottish parliament whilst holding the Scottish’s Government to account for its actions.”