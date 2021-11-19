Covid funding for West Lothian improvements

Stock photo by John Devlin.

The funding is part of a wider response by the council to address issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The money will be used to refresh and renew the physical environment in local neighbourhoods.

A list of proposed improvements will be presented to each Local Area Committee before 14 December.

The individual improvements will focus on a number of subject areas such as: additional litter bins including smart bin, removal of unauthorised signage, restoration of paint and street furniture, planting and replanting on common land and urban spaces, repair and maintenance of walls and fences, work, including lighting, to improve community safety, reappointing of street and car park markings, cleaning of road edges, deep cleans including chewing gum removal and removal of street clutter.

Lawrence Fitzpatrick, Leader of West Lothian Council said: “This funding will improve all council wards and have a significant positive impact on the physical environment within towns and villages across West Lothian and I am sure that this investment of £1.35 million will be warmly welcomed by local residents. Improving the local environment is one of West Lothian Council’s priorities and this is a significant amount of money that will leave a lasting impact on our local towns and villages.”

The council wards include Linlithgow and Broxburn, Winchburgh and Uphall.

Meanwhile, West Lothian Council has been provided with £530,000 to provide additional support in creating job opportunities for residents aged 25 and over who have been unemployed for over 12 months.

The programme and funding is part of a Scottish Government’s Long-Term Unemployed Programme which was set up to tackle the increasing level of unemployed within this age range a result of the pandemic.

The programme is designed to offer paid work placements to people aged over 25 years old, who have been unemployed for over 12 months and have additional barriers to employment.

In West Lothian, funding will allow for the creation of 53 opportunities by March next year.

Executive councillor for development and transport, Cathy Muldoon said: “Tackling unemployment remains a key priority for West Lothian Council and partners.

“Our Economic Development team has a great deal of experience working on other similar programme through the West Lothian Job Fund.

“Opportunities will be created within key areas that are known to have skills gaps and current labour market opportunities. This will support the progression of people after the six moth opportunity has ended.

“The additional resources are welcomed and will provide us with the means to create opportunities for clients who have found themselves disengaged and unemployed for a significant amount of time.”