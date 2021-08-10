Normal service resumes in West Lothian community facilities

West Lothian Council logo

Following confirmation by the Scottish Government that restrictions such as physical distancing and household numbers have been lifted, all the community activities that would usually take place in the facilities will be able to resume.

Face coverings will still be required unless you are exempt, and Test and Protect procedures through Check in Scotland will still be in place.

Appropriate enhanced hygiene procedures have been put in place for the safety of staff and visitors, with groups encouraged to keep windows and doors open where possible to increase ventilation.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We are pleased to be able to resume normal activities in our community facilities from Monday, August 9.

“We are in the process of contacting all the groups who had regular lets in our facilities to check if and when they plan to resume activities.