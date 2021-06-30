Update on the integration of Falkirk Community Trust and Falkirk Council

Picture by Michael Gillen. Pictured Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council.

The proposed position of Trust functions in the council structure was also agreed.

Work to transfer all services is due to be completed by April 1 next year.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Falkirk Council leader, said: "We want to continue the excellent work carried out by Falkirk Community Trust over the past decade in delivering high quality services. Planning has already started.

“Everything possible is currently being done to ensure we get the most from the new arrangements and that our communities and visitors continue to receive a positive experience."

A number of task groups involving both Council and Trust staff have been set up to take forward the work involved in the transfer.

These groups are working on areas such as asset transfer; finance; human resources; charity status among others. A project management group, involving senior staff from the Council and the Trust, has also been established to oversee this work. The membership of the Groups will now be expanded to support delivery of the decisions taken.

The following service areas will transfer into the Council: