West Lothian Council welcomes decision to postpone strike action
West Lothian Council has welcomed the decision to postpone strike action that could have affected local services, which was due to begin today (Monday, November 8).
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:26 am
National negotiations between the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (CoSLA) and representatives of the recognised trade unions have led to a revised pay offer.
Union members will now be balloted to decide on whether to accept the pay deal on offer.
Leader of West Lothian Council Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “I welcome the confirmation that potential strike action has been postponed, preventing any disruption to essential services that West Lothian residents rely on us to deliver.
“Council staff have done a magnificent job of ensuring that vital services could still be delivered throughout the pandemic.”