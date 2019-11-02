Crowdfunder bid supports Falkirk SNP General Election hopeful

A crowdfunder page has been launched to raise cash for East Falkirk MP Martyn Day’s General Election campaign - and has so far collected just over £700.

The aim is to raise this to £1,500 over the next few weeks, to “ensure Martyn Day and the SNP can reach every voter in Linlithgow and East Falkirk, and make the case for Martyn’s re-election - and for independence”.

The text of the crowdfunding page says the SNP will “bring down Boris Johnson and his dangerous and delusional Tory government”.

It goes on to argue that “the looming Brexit disaster” shows why Scots must have the right to “choose a better future with independence”.

Martyn Day said: “We are closer than ever before to achieving independence for Scotland. The coming election campaign will be a defining moment in our campaign for independence.”