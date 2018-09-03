Deadline for strike ballot at Bo’ness factory

Staff at the Caledonian Produce plant in Bo’ness are currently being balloted for industrial action and the cut-off date for voting is today (September 3)

The GMB Union is urging workers to reject a recent pay offer from the company which is based in Carriden Industrial Estate.

The plant is owned by parent company Bakkavor which supplies high profile clients like Waitrose and Marks and Spencer.

GMB Scottish organiser David Hume said: “We need to keep the pressure on if we want to stop the long term prospect of poverty pay.”

A company spokesperson said: “We have offered our colleagues at Caledonian Produce a fair and competitive pay proposal.

“As negotiations are ongoing, we believe that the ballot for industrial action is premature and discussion with our employees, as well as seek to engage and work with the GMB on this issue.”