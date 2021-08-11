Edinburgh West MP begins South Queensferry summer surgeries
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine began her summer surgeries and visits on Tuesday in South Queensferry, to check in on businesses after Covid restrictions were eased and flash floods hit.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 6:00 am
Ms Jardine called for both Governments to address the concerns of businesses with long term support. She said: "I want to speak to as many businesses as possible to see if and how they have been affected by the floods and listen to them about what they need for the weeks and months ahead in terms of support.
"It is not right that support is being tapered off just at the moment that many businesses are fully able to begin their recovery. The UK Government need to provide long term assurances, such as extending furlough so business can r ecover."