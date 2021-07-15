Edinburgh West MP calls For Government to make misogyny a hate crime

Christine Jardine MP.

The Hate Crime report is due to be released this year and could recommend the law change to include gender as a protected characteristic.

Ms Jardine urged the Government to go further and said: “Given that women and girls face such abuse then offering protections should be an absolute priority for this Government.

“My Liberal Democrat colleagues and I remain committed to making misogyny a hate crime.

"This report soon to be released by the Law Commission provides the Government with yet another opportunity to act."

In response to Ms Jardine’s question in the chamber, the Home Secretary Priti Patel declined to commit fully to the recommendations but insisted that the Government would “work with the Law Commission”.