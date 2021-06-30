Edinburgh West MP calls for UK Government to look at Universal Basic Income
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has criticised the UK Government for refusing to consider any investigation or trial of a Universal Basic Income as part of the UK’s recovery from Covid-19.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 9:42 am
Ms Jardine tabled a question to the Department of Work and Pensions on Monday asking about the potential merits of introducing a Universal Basic Income (UBI).
Ms Jardine, the Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson responded: “It is simply not good enough for the Government to continue to ignore all those voices raised in support of UBI .
“It is not too late but it seems the Government would prefer to persevere with a broken welfare system than to look at innovative solutions that could make a real difference to people’s lives.”