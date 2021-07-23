Edinburgh West MP calls on Prime Minister to keep WASPI women promise

Christine Jardine MP (Lib Dem).

The Parliamentary Ombudsman reported that Department for Work and Pensions officials were too slow to tell many women they would be affected by the rising state pension age.

Ms Jardine (Lib Dem) said: “This is finally some hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel for all those women who have faced enormous hardship. I hope the UK Government can acknowledge its error, take stock of the findings and act to help these women, who have been treated so poorly through no fault of their own to get compensation.”

During his 2019 Conservative Leadership election, Boris Johnson committed “to doing everything I possibly can” to help three million WASPI women in the United Kingdom. This includes six thousand in Ms Jardine’s constituency of Edinburgh West.