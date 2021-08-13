Edinburgh West MP urges focus on young people

Christine Jardine MP (Lib Dems). Pic Lisa Ferguson

Employment of 16-24 year olds fell by 329,000 compared to pre pandemic levels and 80 per cent of all job losses affected people aged under 35.

Ms Jardine believes the sacrifices made by young people during the covid pandemic need greater recognition.

She said: “Young people have had to put their lives on hold for the best part of two years whether it is their education, social life or professional life.

“We have seen sectors such as hospitality, retail and tourism, which disproportionately employ young people, take the biggest hit during the pandemic as well as havoc with exam grades and nearly two years of fragmented university experiences. All of this amidst a global pandemic and a mental health crisis.

“These are big problems that have not been taken seriously by Government and are still unresolved.

"Young people have shown extraordinary resilience, but they need the Government to go further than simply offering soundbites and provide concrete actions to address the legitimate concerns they have.”

Meanwhile, Ms Jardine has welcomed the new routes to Orlando and Barbados announced by Edinburgh Airport.

She said: “This is fantastic news for Edinburgh Airport after what has been such a difficult time for them dealing with grave uncertainty and everchanging travel restrictions.”

She added: “It is encouraging to see such a signal of intent from Scotland’s busiest airport but there is still a long way to go.