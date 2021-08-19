Falkirk Council's Community Choices Awards help local projects

Picture by Michael Gillen. Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council.

The awards are being made as part of Falkirk Council' s first round of Community Choices programme that will see £3 million awarded over two years that aims to improve the quality of life locally.

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: "The awards will help local communities with small scale projects that aim to enhance quality of life and offer groups the chance to make a difference to their area.

"It is about giving communities their voice in what they want to see delivered locally and these grants along with the forthcoming capital awards, will undoubtedly help to make local improvements."

She added: "The scheme is part of a wider £3m programme of awards that are on-going and we look forward to seeing future applications."

Funding has been awarded to groups in each of the Council's nine electoral wards.An advisory panel made up from community representatives, third sector representatives and Council officers reviewed each of the proposals awarding up to a maximum of £1500 in the small grants programme. The final vote was decided on by the public.