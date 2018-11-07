First Linlithgow and East Falkirk hopeful launches campaign

An event in Bo’ness has marked the first official launch of any campaigner in the run-up to the General Election.

Wendy Milne, the sitting chair of the Linlithgow Constituency Labour Party, is the party’s official choice to contest the Linlithgow and East Falkirk seat, currently occupied by Scottish Nationalist Martin Day.

The seat is one that has been specially earmarked by the Labour Party in the hope of getting a result.

Ms Milne spoke to party members at the Richmond Park Hotel about the injustice facing communities across the constituency and the need for radical reinvestment in local services.

It attracted members from across the area, who are sensing they can overturn the SNP’s majority of just under 3000 votes at the next General Election.

Ms Milne, who works as a social worker for West Lothian Council, said: “I am delighted to have been picked as a candidate. After years of cuts and austerity it’s time things changed.

“Enough is enough. We will be a Labour government for the many not the few.”

She has won the endorsement too of Labour MSP Neil Findlay, who also attended.

He said: “Wendy is a fantastic candidate who has spent her life working to make this area better for people in great need of help.”