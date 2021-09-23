Greens' net zero £1.8 Billion pledge crucial as gas prices surge

Lorna Slater MSP. Photo by Lisa Ferguson. JPI Media.

Figures show that a quarter of households in Scotland are already considered to be in fuel poverty.

Scottish Greens co-leader and Lothian List MSP, Lorna Slater, has said that as well as the need to tackle the immediate problem, the issue shows that the requirement to lower Scotland’s climate emissions goes hand in hand with tackling fuel poverty.

Commenting on the latest situation, Ms Slater said: “The surge in gas prices is a real concern to so many people who rely on fossil fuels to heat their homes, and, yet again, demonstrates why we must end our dependency on volatile, unreliable and climate-destroying fossil fuels.

“That’s why we are accelerating plans to make homes across Scotland more efficient and to switch from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives.

"To support this, we will invest at least £1.8bn over the next five years.

“It has been galling to see Boris Johnson preach climate responsibility on the world stage while his government is forcing families into poverty in Lothian and beyond.

"All the while he is doing nothing to decarbonise heating and transport.