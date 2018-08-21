Labour names Linlithgow and East Falkirk candidate

Scottish Labour members believe they can take on the Scottish National Party in the Linlithgow and East Falkirk constituency.

And they have now named the candidate, selected as part of an all female shortlist, who has her eyes on the prize.

She is Linlithgow Labour Constituency Party chairman Wendy Milne, who grew up in Livingston, lives in Bathgate and is a social worker

The Labour Party has earmarked the seat as one of the key marginals it believes it can snatch back from the Nationalists.

It is currently held by Martyn Day, who first won the seat back in 2015.

Mr Day famously unseated veteran Labour MP Michael Connarty.

The former councillor received 32,055 votes and a 52 per cent share of the vote.

Mr Day retained his seat at the 2017 snap election, albeit with a greatly reduced majority of 2,919 votes.

Now Ms Milne, who works with children in residential care, believes that it is her turn to head for Westminster.

A single parent of a 15-year-old son, Ms Milne is the first candidate to be officially named in contest, which has the official date of Thursday, May 5, 2022.

However, the party has made much of the fact that the unsettled UK political set up could make for an earlier trip to Britain’s ballot boxes

Ms Milne said that the financial challenges of being a single parent and her work with deprived communities in Africa and at home have always prompted her to try and make a difference politically.

The West Lothian Council employee said: “I was delighted to have been selected. I have been inspired to stand as the candidate by the last Labour Party manifesto, a manifesto for the many not the few.

“I am committed to ensuring that every young person, no matter their background, gets a fair chance in life. And to fighting poverty and inequality.

“With Richard Leonard as leader in Scotland and Jeremy Corbyn in the UK there is real hope and an economic plan that can transform lives.”