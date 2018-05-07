Labour’s hopes for Linlithgow and Falkirk East

The Labour candidate who will fight the Linlithgow and Falkirk East seat in the General Election will be a woman.

The constituency Labour party has confirmed that an all-female shortlist is in place but that the candidate herself is yet to be selected.

The party has also confirmed that it views the seat - currently in the hands of the Scottish Nationalist, Martyn Day as a key priority.

Mr Day famously beat longstanding Labour MP Michael Connarty back in 2015 by a a 12,934 votes and held onto his seat in last year’s contest, albeit with a greatly reduced majority of 2919,

However, the contest itself is not due to take place until Thursday, May 5 2022.