Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP calls for fossil free pension fund

Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, is calling on MPs’ Pension Fund to go fossil free and remove fossil fuel investment.

The local SNP politician is one of 300 serving and former MPs’ who have backed divesting the MPs’ Pension Fund from fossil fuel companies to reflect their concerns about climate change.

Mr Day wants MPs to make a stand against climate change and follow Scotland’s green example.

He said: “There is a global climate emergency and people across Scotland have been calling, rightly, for more ambition to tackle it and safeguard our planet for future generations.

“Climate breakdown is one of the greatest challenges we face.

“That’s why I’ve joined 300 MPs in saying we must divest parliament from fossil fuels and invest our pensions in climate solutions.

“Just last month, the Scottish Government passed the Climate Change Bill - committing Scotland to the most ambitious statutory targets in the world.

“The Prime Minister must follow the leadership of Scotland’s First Minister and take urgent action to protect future generations.

“I am therefore urging the UK Parliament to show climate leadership and remove their pension investments from fossil fuel companies.”