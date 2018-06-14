Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP defiant over commons walkout

Martyn Day MP has said he walked out of the House of Commons to stand up for his constituents following repeated attempts by the Tory government to silence Scotland’s voice on Brexit.

The MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk said he joined the SNP’s Westminster Leader in protest, after the Speaker asked him to leave during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Ian Blackford MP called for the House of Commons to sit in private, following the Prime Minister’s failure to bring forward emergency legislation on Brexit to ensure the Scottish Parliament’s position is considered as the UK leaves the EU.

Mr Day described events in the House of Commons this week as ‘scandalous’ and for the constituents of Linlithgow and East Falkirk to be ignored on Brexit was a democratic outrage.

He said: “I walked out of the House of Commons because Scotland - and my constituents - have been silenced on Brexit.

“The UK Government’s Brexit legislation ignores the will of the Scottish Parliament and devolution as we know it - which the people of Linlithgow and East Falkirk, indeed, the whole of Scotland, voted overwhelmingly for.

“The Prime Minister gave a commitment that she would treat Scotland as part of a ‘union of equals’. Yet she pressed ahead with a power-grab in direct opposition to Scotland’s elected Parliament.

“The Tories haven’t won a democratic mandate from the people of Scotland for over 60 years, yet they press on to claw back powers from Holyrood without consent. Their respect for Scotland is skin-deep at best.

“The UK government’s shambolic Brexit is putting jobs and livelihoods at risk - I will always stand up for the people of Linlithgow and East Falkirk in Parliament.”