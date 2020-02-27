Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP’s pledge to make the internet safer for children

Following Safer Internet Day, Martyn Day MP has joined with more than 1,000 schools, charities, and businesses to pledge their support for making the internet a safer place for children and young people.

New research by the UK Safer Internet Centre reveals the internet is a fundamental part of young people’s identity, and that online experiences are an essential part of who they are offline, with 38 per cent saying it is easier to be themselves online than offline.

But, despite the positives the internet can bring, there are downsides too. A quarter of 13-17-year olds say they have been targeted with online hate in the last month because of their gender, sexuality, race, religion, disability or gender, with 45 per cent of disabled teens and 32 per cent of BAME teens reporting this.

According to the research, 62 per cent of children, aged eight to 17 years, say they are more careful about what they share online because of people being mean based on who they are.

Mr Day welcomed the work being done by the UK SIC and called for everyone to do play their part in making sure children and young people are safe online. He said: “Used safely, the internet can unlock huge potential for our young people. However, it can also bring with it pressures, challenges and limitations.

“It is important that parents and carers are aware of the challenges that children face online to enable them to support young people to harness the internet for good and make it a safe space for everyone.

“I would urge any of my constituents who are concerned about online safety to visit - www.saferinternet.org.uk/safer-internet-day/2020.”