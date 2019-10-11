Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP signs code of conduct

Martyn Day MP has signed a new proposed parliamentary code of conduct, as part of a cross-party group of MPs led by Compassion in Politics and the More United Network.

The new code of conduct aims to bridge parliamentary divides and be a remedy to speech in the House potentially inciting hate or violence.

Mr Day said: “In the face of Britain’s biggest peacetime crisis, the conduct of a minority of vocal MPs has been nothing sort of shameful.

“When female MPs expressed concern over their personal safety, the prime minister retorted ‘humbug’. Additionally, we have seen the Attorney General Geoffrey Cox making a so called ‘joke’ about domestic violence. Violence against anybody is not ‘humbug’ or something to joke about.

“The language used by those in the House is extremely important. You can disagree with somebody politically but, you can do so in a way that avoids hate or encourages disrespect.”